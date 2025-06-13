Left Menu

Matheus Cunha's Dream Debut at Old Trafford

Matheus Cunha, newly signed by Manchester United, is set to debut at Old Trafford, a stadium he has long dreamed of playing in. He grew up in Brazil, only able to watch Premier League games at his grandmother's house. Despite United's struggles, Cunha's passion for the club remains strong.

Matheus Cunha, Manchester United's latest signing, is preparing for a dream home debut at Old Trafford, a place he has long admired. The Brazilian forward, formerly with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has nurtured a passion for United since his youth in Joao Pessoa, fueled by weekend Premier League matches watched at his grandmother's house.

Cunha's move comes after an impressive season with Wolves, including 15 Premier League goals and a crucial assist for Brazil's World Cup qualification against Paraguay. Despite Manchester United's disappointing finish last season, the dynamic forward's enthusiasm is unwavering, driven by childhood memories and admiration for former players like Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recalling iconic moments and players that inspired his love for the club, Cunha admitted he faces an emotional journey stepping onto the pitch as a Red Devil. His energetic playstyle, reminiscent of legends like Rooney, signals a promising new chapter at Manchester United.

