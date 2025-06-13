Tense Showdown at Oakmont: U.S. Open Unfolds with High Stakes

J.J. Spaun began his second round at the U.S. Open as the overnight leader at Oakmont Country Club, with the tournament's top-tier competitors fiercely vying for the lead. Spaun's impressive bogey-free performance on Thursday secured him a narrow one-shot advantage under Friday's overcast skies.

Sam Burns delivered an impressive five-under-par 65, tying with South African Thriston Lawrence just one shot behind Spaun. Continuing the drama, Viktor Hovland showcased exceptional skill with an eagle at the 17th, finishing the day three shots off the lead with a score of 68.

Despite being the pre-tournament favorite, world number one Scottie Scheffler had a rocky start, carding a one-over 71 that put him four over on the week. Still within the cut line, Scheffler faces a challenging path forward if he aims to secure his fourth major championship title.

