Left Menu

Tense Showdown at Oakmont: U.S. Open Unfolds with High Stakes

J.J. Spaun leads the U.S. Open at Oakmont, amidst fierce competition from top players like Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. Despite a challenging start, Spaun maintains a slim lead, while competitors Sam Burns and Thriston Lawrence are hot on his heels. Scheffler struggles to stay in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:24 IST
Tense Showdown at Oakmont: U.S. Open Unfolds with High Stakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

J.J. Spaun began his second round at the U.S. Open as the overnight leader at Oakmont Country Club, with the tournament's top-tier competitors fiercely vying for the lead. Spaun's impressive bogey-free performance on Thursday secured him a narrow one-shot advantage under Friday's overcast skies.

Sam Burns delivered an impressive five-under-par 65, tying with South African Thriston Lawrence just one shot behind Spaun. Continuing the drama, Viktor Hovland showcased exceptional skill with an eagle at the 17th, finishing the day three shots off the lead with a score of 68.

Despite being the pre-tournament favorite, world number one Scottie Scheffler had a rocky start, carding a one-over 71 that put him four over on the week. Still within the cut line, Scheffler faces a challenging path forward if he aims to secure his fourth major championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025