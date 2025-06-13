Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen Surprises at Queen's Club Championships

Zheng Qinwen beat Emma Raducanu to reach her first grass semi-final at the Queen's Club Championships. Tatjana Maria upset Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to advance, highlighting her perseverance. Both victories spotlighted unexpected success stories, setting up intriguing semi-final matchups at the prestigious tennis event.

At the Queen's Club Championships, Zheng Qinwen secured a significant victory over Emma Raducanu, displaying remarkable composure and skill to move into her first semi-final on grass. Despite initial struggles with her footwear, Zheng adapted, overcoming Raducanu with a decisive 6-2, 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, Tatjana Maria delivered a stunning upset against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The German player, ranked 86th in the world and a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, demonstrated resilience and tenacity in her 6-4, 7-6(4) victory, progressing to her first WTA semi-final in two years.

Maria, who balances her tennis career with motherhood, expressed immense pride in advancing, emphasizing perseverance. Her next challenge comes against second seed Madison Keys, who overcame Diana Shnaider after dropping the first set. The upcoming semi-finals promise intense competition and unexpected narratives.

