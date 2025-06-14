Left Menu

J.J. Spaun Holds Steady as U.S. Open Leaders Jostle at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun navigated challenges to remain level with Thriston Lawrence at the U.S. Open, despite faltering early in his second round. Sam Burns and Viktor Hovland emerged as strong contenders, while favorites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy faced difficulties. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also struggled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

J.J. Spaun shook off his first bogey of the week to maintain his position at the top of the leader board, tying with Thriston Lawrence during the U.S. Open's second round at Oakmont Country Club. Spaun, who started with a one-shot advantage, dropped a shot after missing the green at the third hole but rebounded with birdies at the fourth and sixth to regain his lead.

Meanwhile, Sam Burns took an aggressive stance to take the second-round clubhouse lead with a five-under-par 65, overcoming a late-round scare at his final hole. Viktor Hovland also made an impression, chipping in for an eagle to stay in contention, two shots behind Burns.

Pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler and potential cut-off Rory McIlroy faced their own battles, with Scheffler finishing one-over-par and McIlroy at risk of missing the eight-over cut line. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had a slow start in his quest to defend his title.

