J.J. Spaun Holds Steady as U.S. Open Leaders Jostle at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun shook off his first bogey of the week to maintain his position at the top of the leader board, tying with Thriston Lawrence during the U.S. Open's second round at Oakmont Country Club. Spaun, who started with a one-shot advantage, dropped a shot after missing the green at the third hole but rebounded with birdies at the fourth and sixth to regain his lead.

Meanwhile, Sam Burns took an aggressive stance to take the second-round clubhouse lead with a five-under-par 65, overcoming a late-round scare at his final hole. Viktor Hovland also made an impression, chipping in for an eagle to stay in contention, two shots behind Burns.

Pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler and potential cut-off Rory McIlroy faced their own battles, with Scheffler finishing one-over-par and McIlroy at risk of missing the eight-over cut line. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had a slow start in his quest to defend his title.