Steve Aoki's Electric Racing Triumph in Dubrovnik

In a thrilling display of electric powerboat racing, DJ Steve Aoki's team claimed victory in the Adriatic region over the weekend, marking their second win of the season. This triumph in the E1 championship standings sees Aoki's team surpassing the squad led by tennis legend Rafa Nadal.

Newly recruited Dani Clos, a former Formula 1 test driver, played a pivotal role for Aoki Racing Team as he crossed the finish line first in the E1 Dubrovnik Grand Prix. Meanwhile, LeBron James took to the podium with Team AlUla for the first time, celebrating a commendable third-place finish.

Gathering under Dubrovnik's historic ambiance, thousands watched Croatia's first entry into the UIM E1 World Championship, known for its all-electric powerboats. The championship aims to drive innovation in sustainable marine tech ahead of its Miami conclusion in November.

