Left Menu

India U23 Gears Up for Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with Strong Squad

India U23 men's head coach Naushad Moosa announced a 23-member squad for friendly matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic as part of preparations for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Training at the AIFF Excellence Centre, the team aims to assess player levels and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:11 IST
India U23 Gears Up for Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with Strong Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India U23 men's football team is gearing up for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with head coach Naushad Moosa announcing a 23-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic. The matches serve as crucial preparation for the qualifying round to be held in September.

The team has been in training at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata since June 1 and is set to depart for Tajikistan on Monday evening. India will take on hosts Tajikistan on June 18, followed by a match against Kyrgyz Republic on June 21, both at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, close to Dushanbe.

Moosa expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation, noting that while they have won practice games convincingly, the upcoming matches against stronger opponents will offer valuable insights into further improvements needed. Key additions to the squad include players Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Ayush Chhetri, and Tekcham Abhishek Singh from the senior team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025