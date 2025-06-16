India U23 Gears Up for Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with Strong Squad

The India U23 men's football team is gearing up for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with head coach Naushad Moosa announcing a 23-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic. The matches serve as crucial preparation for the qualifying round to be held in September.

The team has been in training at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata since June 1 and is set to depart for Tajikistan on Monday evening. India will take on hosts Tajikistan on June 18, followed by a match against Kyrgyz Republic on June 21, both at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, close to Dushanbe.

Moosa expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation, noting that while they have won practice games convincingly, the upcoming matches against stronger opponents will offer valuable insights into further improvements needed. Key additions to the squad include players Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Ayush Chhetri, and Tekcham Abhishek Singh from the senior team.

(With inputs from agencies.)