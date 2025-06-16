Indian Women's Football Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers with Altered Squad

Under the leadership of head coach Crispin Chettri, the Indian senior women's football team has unveiled its 24-member squad in preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand.

Despite the setback of losing three forwards to injuries, Chettri remains optimistic, highlighting the squad's blend of seasoned and young talent. The final roster of 23 players will be declared before their first match.

India, placed in Group B, will compete against Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq, and host Thailand. Successful qualification will not only secure a spot in the final tournament but also serve as a step towards the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)