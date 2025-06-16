Left Menu

Indian Women's Football Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers with Altered Squad

The Indian senior women's football team, led by head coach Crispin Chettri, has announced a 24-member squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand. Due to injuries, three forwards have been replaced. India will face teams like Mongolia and Thailand, with accommodation and training set in Chiang Mai.

Updated: 16-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:35 IST
Under the leadership of head coach Crispin Chettri, the Indian senior women's football team has unveiled its 24-member squad in preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand.

Despite the setback of losing three forwards to injuries, Chettri remains optimistic, highlighting the squad's blend of seasoned and young talent. The final roster of 23 players will be declared before their first match.

India, placed in Group B, will compete against Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq, and host Thailand. Successful qualification will not only secure a spot in the final tournament but also serve as a step towards the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

