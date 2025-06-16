Left Menu

India U23 Squad Gears Up for Friendly Matches in Tajikistan

India U23's head coach Naushad Moosa announced a 23-member team for friendlies against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic. Preparing for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the squad aims to assess its strengths at Hisor Central Stadium, playing on June 18 and 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:51 IST
India U23 men's football team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday that the head coach of the India U23 men's team, Naushad Moosa, has unveiled a 23-member squad set to take on Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in upcoming friendly matches. The team has been rigorously training at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata since June 1 and flew to Tajikistan on the same day.

The matches are a crucial part of their preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers scheduled for September. The Blue Colts will face Tajikistan on June 18, followed by a fixture against the Kyrgyz Republic on June 21. Both matches are slated to commence at 20:30 IST at the Hisor Central Stadium, located approximately 25 kilometers from the capital, Dushanbe.

Moosa expressed confidence in his team but acknowledged the importance of these friendlies in refining their strategy and understanding player levels. Key inclusions in the final squad are forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat, midfielder Ayush Chhetri, and defender Tekcham Abhishek Singh, who joined after fulfilling national team commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

