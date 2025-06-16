Left Menu

BCCI Revamps Junior Cricket Eligibility with Double Bone Tests

The BCCI has introduced a second bone test for junior cricketers to ensure fair eligibility, countering the +1 factor that previously disqualified players based on minimal calculations. This revised approach aims to prevent players from losing opportunities due to arithmetic rather than scientific measurements, ensuring accurate age assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:26 IST
BCCI Revamps Junior Cricket Eligibility with Double Bone Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a pivotal revision to its age verification process for junior-level cricket. This move aims to prevent players from missing out on participating due to minor calculation discrepancies.

Currently, players undergo a bone age test using the TW3 method, with an additional +1 factor added, which could erroneously disqualify them. To address this, the BCCI will implement a second bone test. The goal is to ensure eligibility through scientifically accurate measures rather than arithmetic evaluations.

Under this update, male players in the Under-16 category won't face automatic disqualification due to minor arithmetic errors. Similarly, female players in the Under-15 bracket will also benefit, as the measure ensures more precise age determination based on actual bone growth.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025