BCCI Revamps Junior Cricket Eligibility with Double Bone Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a pivotal revision to its age verification process for junior-level cricket. This move aims to prevent players from missing out on participating due to minor calculation discrepancies.

Currently, players undergo a bone age test using the TW3 method, with an additional +1 factor added, which could erroneously disqualify them. To address this, the BCCI will implement a second bone test. The goal is to ensure eligibility through scientifically accurate measures rather than arithmetic evaluations.

Under this update, male players in the Under-16 category won't face automatic disqualification due to minor arithmetic errors. Similarly, female players in the Under-15 bracket will also benefit, as the measure ensures more precise age determination based on actual bone growth.