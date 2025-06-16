Left Menu

India's Shooting Stars Shine: Remarkable Third-Place Finish at Munich World Cup

India secured a successful third-place finish at the World Cup in Munich, winning two gold and two bronze medals. Highlights include stellar performances from Suruchi Singh and the mixed team duo Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta. China's strong competition saw them top the standings, with Norway narrowly outpacing India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:55 IST
India's Shooting Stars Shine: Remarkable Third-Place Finish at Munich World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

India showcased its shooting prowess with a commendable third-place finish at the Munich World Cup, marked by two gold and two bronze medals. The tournament is a notable event in the ISSF calendar, attracting top global talent.

Among the standout performers was teenage sensation Suruchi Singh, clinching her third consecutive gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta triumphed in the 10m air rifle mixed team final, defeating China's top-ranked pairing.

India's efforts were acknowledged by K. Sultan Singh of the NRAI, highlighting the depth and talent in the team. As the shooting calendar progresses, anticipation builds for the next stages in Italy and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025