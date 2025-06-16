India's Shooting Stars Shine: Remarkable Third-Place Finish at Munich World Cup

India showcased its shooting prowess with a commendable third-place finish at the Munich World Cup, marked by two gold and two bronze medals. The tournament is a notable event in the ISSF calendar, attracting top global talent.

Among the standout performers was teenage sensation Suruchi Singh, clinching her third consecutive gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta triumphed in the 10m air rifle mixed team final, defeating China's top-ranked pairing.

India's efforts were acknowledged by K. Sultan Singh of the NRAI, highlighting the depth and talent in the team. As the shooting calendar progresses, anticipation builds for the next stages in Italy and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)