Harbhajan Singh Backs Kuldeep Yadav for Test Match at Leeds

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh supports Kuldeep Yadav for India's Test XI against England, alongside Jadeja. Singh recalls India's bold move in 2002 with two spinners at Headingley. He favors Shardul Thakur over Nitish Reddy as the fast bowling all-rounder and comments on Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:10 IST
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his support for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test against England at Leeds, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The match is scheduled to commence on June 20, where traditionally, pacers have the upper hand over spinners.

In a conversation with PTI Videos, Harbhajan highlighted the potential of Kuldeep as a match-winner, referencing his own experience when India played two spinners at Headingley in 2002, securing 11 wickets on a traditionally pacer-friendly pitch. He stressed the importance of selecting bowlers capable of taking wickets under any conditions.

Harbhajan also discussed the competition for the fast bowling all-rounder position, highlighting Shardul Thakur's capability over Nitish Reddy. Additionally, he addressed Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the squad, expressing surprise and offering words of encouragement for his future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

