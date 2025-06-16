Left Menu

Chennai Open Returns: Tennis Excitement Rekindled

India will host the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 tennis tournament, after a three-year hiatus. The event promises thrilling action, with support from the Tamil Nadu government. The 2022 tournament had Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova as the singles champion. Enthusiastic participation from the public is anticipated.

Updated: 16-06-2025 18:48 IST
India is set to reignite its love for tennis with the return of the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 tournament, after a three-year break. The event, organized by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), will commence on October 27, bringing top-level tennis back to the country.

The tournament was last held in 2022, where Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova captured the singles title. Vijay Amritraj, President of TNTA, expressed gratitude towards the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for enabling this sporting spectacle.

The event will be televised on a major sports channel, promising to attract a wide audience. Enthusiasts in Chennai are eager to witness the excitement and energy that this prestigious event will bring back to the city.

