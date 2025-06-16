JJ Spaun's Stellar Finish Seals US Open Victory in Dramatic Turnaround

In an unexpected triumph, JJ Spaun emerged victorious at the 125th US Open, showcasing extraordinary skill with crucial birdies on the final two holes. Previously holding only one PGA Tour title, Spaun started the day trailing Sam Burns by one stroke.

Despite five bogeys in the first six holes, Spaun managed to stay in contention, navigating tough scoring conditions. By the time he reached the 17th hole, he was neck-and-neck with Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, who had set the clubhouse target at one-over-par. Spaun's birdie on the 17th, followed by a dramatic 65-foot putt on the 18th, secured his two-shot victory and made him the only player to finish below par at one-under 279.

This significant win marks Spaun's first major championship victory at the prestigious Oakmont Country Club, renowned for its challenging course. Spaun's triumph was further marked by his jubilant celebration with caddie Mark Carens. Despite intense competition from notable players like Burns, Adam Scott, and Viktor Hovland, Spaun's resilience and exceptional play ultimately crowned him the champion.

