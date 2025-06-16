Karun Nair's Remarkable Cricket Comeback

Karun Nair, once celebrated for becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, opens up about the trying times of his career. Nair identifies the end of 2022 as his toughest phase, describing it as a 'dark place' from which he has emerged stronger.

The 33-year-old cricketer's resilience is set to be rewarded, with a strong possibility of his inclusion in India's Test squad against England. Despite his impressive domestic performances, Nair faced inexplicable exclusions after stellar innings on his Test debut in 2016.

Nair credits the unwavering support of his Karnataka teammates for his resurgence. As he embraces each new day, the cricketer reflects on his journey with gratitude, valuing the lessons learned and the relationships built along the way.

