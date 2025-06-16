Left Menu

Karun Nair's Remarkable Cricket Comeback

Karun Nair, known for his triple century in Test cricket, reflects on his career's challenges. He describes 2022 as particularly tough, enduring exclusion from the Indian team without clarity. Now on the verge of a comeback, Nair appreciates the support from Karnataka and has grown stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:43 IST
Karun Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Karun Nair, once celebrated for becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, opens up about the trying times of his career. Nair identifies the end of 2022 as his toughest phase, describing it as a 'dark place' from which he has emerged stronger.

The 33-year-old cricketer's resilience is set to be rewarded, with a strong possibility of his inclusion in India's Test squad against England. Despite his impressive domestic performances, Nair faced inexplicable exclusions after stellar innings on his Test debut in 2016.

Nair credits the unwavering support of his Karnataka teammates for his resurgence. As he embraces each new day, the cricketer reflects on his journey with gratitude, valuing the lessons learned and the relationships built along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

