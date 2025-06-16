Left Menu

Chennai Bulls Dominate RPL, Bravehearts Shine in Showdown

On a rainy Monday, the Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts excelled in the Rugby Premier League, securing commanding victories at the Andheri Sports Complex. Bulls lead the standings with two wins, while Bravehearts hold second with a win and a draw. The Dreamers remain winless after two matches.

Chennai Bulls Dominate RPL, Bravehearts Shine in Showdown
Terry Kennedy of Chennai Bulls in action (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
Both the Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts showcased exceptional performances on a rainy Monday as they clinched decisive victories in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri.

The Chennai Bulls, leading the table with two wins from two matches, delivered a strong performance against the Mumbai Dreamers, securing a 31-17 victory. Their relentless play kept the Dreamers at bay, with Vaafauese Maliko and Joseva Talacolo starring by scoring twice each, while Filipe Sauturaga added another try to seal the win.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts also triumphed, rolling over the Kalinga Black Tigers with a 35-10 win. Despite an initial setback with Lucas Lacamp's early try for the Tigers, the Bravehearts rallied as Philip Wokorach scored twice, with contributions from Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba, and Mohit Khatri. Their successful kicks increased the tally to 35 points, ensuring a smooth victory. The Bravehearts are now unbeaten in their first two games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

