Auston Matthews to Lead USA Hockey at Milano-Cortina Winter Games

Auston Matthews will spearhead the American ice hockey team at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games next year. USA Hockey announced the first six players to join the roster, marking the return of NHL stars to the Olympic stage since 2014.

The NHL had previously opted out of the 2022 Beijing Games due to COVID-19-related disruptions. However, the league has now permitted its athletes to compete, paving the way for top talents to represent their countries.

The USA team, with players like Matthews, the Tkachuk brothers, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jack Eichel, looks forward to taking on their arch-rivals Canada, who have named stars like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to their squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)