The Rise of Shubman Gill: India’s New Test Cricket Captain

Shubman Gill, India's new Test cricket captain, prepares to lead against England, embodying a blend of past leaders Kohli and Sharma while aiming to establish his own style. His leadership and batting roles put him in the spotlight among cricket enthusiasts, with high expectations of his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:06 IST
  • India

India's cricket stage welcomes Shubman Gill as its new Test captain, merging qualities from his predecessors, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Set to debut in these challenging shoes against England, Gill is expected to make a distinctive mark while balancing his dual role of captain and batsman effectively.

Former England captain Jos Buttler, familiar with Gill from the IPL, praises the young leader for his calm demeanor and fiery on-field persona. Buttler believes that despite learning from Sharma and Kohli, Gill aims to chart his path, navigating the immense pressure that comes with leading a cricket-mad nation.

The competitive IPL environment draws parallels with international matches, showcasing talents like 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. His impressive performances highlight the tournament's caliber, as rising stars assert their prowess, indicating a promising future in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

