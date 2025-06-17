Shubman Gill: India's New Test Captain Emerging as a Unique Leader

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new test cricket captain, combining the vibrant aggression of Virat Kohli with the measured calm of Rohit Sharma. Announced in May ahead of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the 25-year-old is poised to lead India against England in the upcoming series.

Gill's leadership potential was recognized early, having previously served as vice-captain in India's white-ball formats and as skipper of the IPL team Gujarat Titans. According to Jos Buttler, Gill exhibits impressive qualities both on and off the field, blending intense passion with strategic composure.

As India embarks on a five-test series in England, starting Friday at Headingley, Gill's captaincy will be spotlighted. Buttler compared Gill to a 'prince', stepping into a significant legacy, following legends like Kohli and Tendulkar in the critical number four spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)