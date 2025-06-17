Pickleball Unifies on Global Stage, Sets Sights on Olympic Dream

In a historic development for the sport of pickleball, the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and the World Pickleball Federation (WPF) have unanimously voted to merge into one international governing body. This united entity will retain the name World Pickleball Federation and prioritize the 'One Country One Vote' policy to ensure equitable representation for all member nations. Based in Illinois, USA, the WPF will function as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entity and consolidate the resources and assets from both federations.

Aligning with global sports standards, the newly unified WPF will register in Lausanne, Switzerland, alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The federation is committed to IOC recognition criteria, including democratic governance, gender equity, financial transparency, and anti-doping compliance. The WPF is set to begin the IOC recognition process, emphasizing its dedication to full democracy and international legitimacy distinct from other organizations claiming global representation of the sport.

Impressively, WPF President Seymour Rifkind noted the organization's readiness to pursue its Olympic ambitions. With 100 member countries and six years of established operations, the WPF aims to expand pickleball's global reach and grassroots presence. As part of its foundational structure, the WPF invites nominations for its inaugural Board of Directors. This unification heralds a transformative chapter for pickleball, laying a robust foundation for growth and international acknowledgment. As inclusivity and democracy guide its governance, the sport of pickleball is poised for a bright future on the world stage.

