Djokovic Eyes 2028 Olympics as Top Priority
Novak Djokovic has shifted his priorities, with defending his Olympic title at LA 2028, when he will be 41, becoming his prime focus. Despite a successful career highlighted by a 'Golden Slam,' Djokovic eyes the Olympics over Grand Slams in his later career goals.
Novak Djokovic has announced that defending his Olympic title at the Los Angeles 2028 Games is now his foremost professional ambition, a decision that represents a significant recalibration for the 24-time Grand Slam champion. This announcement came during an interview with former Croatia football international Slaven Bilic, as reported by Olympics.com.
While Djokovic has always been a staunch competitor in Grand Slams and national team events, he highlighted the unique prestige and personal value that the Olympic Games hold. The Serbian star, who recently celebrated a victory in Paris 2024, is keen on adding another Olympic accolade to his already illustrious career that includes a coveted 'Golden Slam.'
A triumph in Los Angeles would place Djokovic alongside Andy Murray as the only tennis players to successfully defend an Olympic singles title, marking yet another historic achievement in his legendary career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
