Left Menu

Rugby Premier League: Bulls and Heroes Shine with Commanding Victories

The Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes demonstrated spectacular performances in the Rugby Premier League, with the Bulls securing a 21-7 win over the Delhi Redz, and the Heroes achieving a massive 43-7 victory against the Bengaluru Bravehearts. The Heroes' win marked the biggest margin of victory in the league so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:58 IST
Rugby Premier League: Bulls and Heroes Shine with Commanding Victories
Rugby action (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Chennai Bulls and the Hyderabad Heroes delivered standout performances in the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. The Bulls triumphed over the Delhi Redz with a final score of 21-7, while the Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a 43-7 victory, the largest margin in this season.

The Chennai Bulls took control early in their game, stifling the Delhi Redz's offensive efforts. Key performances included two tries by Vaafauese Maliko and a nearly full-field run by Terry Kennedy for a third try. Joaquin Pellandini's kicking excellence further cemented the Bulls' win.

The Hyderabad Heroes displayed their dominance from the start against the Bravehearts. Initial tries from Joji Nasova and Kevin Wekesa set the tone, and further contributions from Sumit Roy and Javed Hussein, with conversions by Terio Tamani, highlighted their attacking prowess. Their unyielding offense secured them a significant lead, culminating in a record-breaking victory in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025