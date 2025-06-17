Rugby Premier League: Bulls and Heroes Shine with Commanding Victories

On Tuesday, the Chennai Bulls and the Hyderabad Heroes delivered standout performances in the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. The Bulls triumphed over the Delhi Redz with a final score of 21-7, while the Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a 43-7 victory, the largest margin in this season.

The Chennai Bulls took control early in their game, stifling the Delhi Redz's offensive efforts. Key performances included two tries by Vaafauese Maliko and a nearly full-field run by Terry Kennedy for a third try. Joaquin Pellandini's kicking excellence further cemented the Bulls' win.

The Hyderabad Heroes displayed their dominance from the start against the Bravehearts. Initial tries from Joji Nasova and Kevin Wekesa set the tone, and further contributions from Sumit Roy and Javed Hussein, with conversions by Terio Tamani, highlighted their attacking prowess. Their unyielding offense secured them a significant lead, culminating in a record-breaking victory in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)