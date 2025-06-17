Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Comeback Falters at Berlin Open

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, exited the Berlin Open in the first round after losing to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova. This marks a shaky start to her grass-court season following her return from maternity leave. Meanwhile, Madison Keys also faces an early departure.

In a surprising turn of events at the Berlin Open, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka faced an early exit. Russia's Liudmila Samsonova defeated Osaka after a fierce comeback, winning 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4. This loss comes just two weeks before Wimbledon, highlighting a turbulent return to grass-court action for Osaka, who previously clinched her first title post-maternity leave in May.

The 27-year-old Japanese star had advanced to the third round at the Australian Open earlier this year but injuries forced her into early retirement from the tournament. Her recent struggles continued after an early departure from the French Open. Despite a strong opening in Berlin, Osaka couldn't hold her ground as Samsonova rallied to dominate the tiebreaker and final set.

In related events, former Australian Open champion Madison Keys also encountered a first-round exit, losing to Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Despite Osaka's and Keys' early departures, the tournament progresses, with top talents like Coco Gauff advancing further, maintaining the excitement for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

