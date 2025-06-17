Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Halle Open Opener

Jannik Sinner, the top seed at the Halle Open, triumphed over local contender Yannick Hanfmann with a score of 7-5 6-3, advancing into the tournament's last 16. This marks an important win for the Italian as he aims to defend his singular grass court title.

Fresh from a taxing Roland Garros final against Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner expressed contentment with his performance. "I'm very happy. He is a great server and a great baseliner, so breaking him is very difficult on this surface," Sinner noted on his opponent Hanfmann, who holds the world ranking of 138.

Looking ahead, Sinner prepares to face Alexander Bublik, an unpredictable player on his favorite grass surface. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev advanced, and major upsets saw top seeds Ugo Humbert and Francisco Cerundolo exit early in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)