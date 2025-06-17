Chennai Bulls Triumph Again: Unbeaten Streak Continues in RPL

The Chennai Bulls extended their unblemished record in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) with a commanding victory over the Delhi Redz. Held at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, the Bulls showcased their prowess, defeating the Redz 21-7. This marks their third consecutive win.

The Bulls were relentless from the onset, spearheaded by Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini, whose performances were pivotal in the team's victory. The Chennai squad stifled the Redz's offense early, with Maliko securing two tries, complemented by Pellandini's precise conversions. Terry Kennedy further extended the Bulls' lead with a spectacular field-length try, bringing the halftime score to 21-0.

In the latter half, the Bulls maintained a strong defense, preventing the Redz from scoring until Matias Osadczuk capitalized on the final play, managing a consolation try for Delhi. Meanwhile, in another match, the Hyderabad Heroes commanded the field against the Bengaluru Bravehearts, securing a resounding 43-7 victory, the largest margin in the tournament to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)