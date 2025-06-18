Left Menu

Panthers Claim Stanley Cup for Second Year Running with Triumph Over Oilers

The Florida Panthers secured their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. Sam Reinhart's four goals were pivotal in the Panthers' triumph, making them the first team to repeat as champions since 2021. Sam Bennett received the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoffs MVP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Florida Panthers triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers with a commanding 5-1 win in Game 6, securing their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory. The home crowd in Sunrise erupted in celebration as Sam Reinhart led the charge with four goals, solidifying the Panthers' position as champions once more.

This victory marked the Panthers' consecutive championship win, a feat not achieved since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-2021. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted the difficulty of back-to-back victories at the trophy presentation ceremony. The team's perseverance and talent were on full display throughout the decisive match.

Key moments included Reinhart's early goal after intercepting the puck and Matthew Tkachuk doubling their lead. As the game progressed, the Panthers tightened their grip, and despite a late consolation goal from Edmonton, the victory was firmly in their grasp. Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, recognizing his standout performance as playoffs MVP.

