Epic Super Rugby Showdown: Crusaders vs Chiefs

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams has made a comeback to the Canterbury Crusaders team for the Super Rugby Pacific final against an unchanged Waikato Chiefs side in Christchurch this Saturday. Williams had missed last week's semi-final victory over the Auckland Blues due to a knee injury but is set to join Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell in the front row, relegating George Bower to the bench.

"Tamaiti is ready to go," said coach Rob Penney. "George Bower has done an amazing job, yet Tamaiti has earned his place back and will seize this opportunity." Meanwhile, the Crusaders' winger Chay Fihaki will miss the match due to a concussion, prompting Macca Springer to step in on the left wing, as Sevu Reece moves to the right. "Macca has been patiently awaiting his chance, and now that opportunity has come," added Penney.

For the Chiefs, All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown remains sidelined due to a collar bone injury, allowing Daniel Rona to team up with Quinn Tupaea in midfield. Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, guiding the team for the final time, stated, "We've built real continuity this season, and that will benefit us in this titanic clash against the Crusaders, known for their finals prowess. We're prepared for an epic battle." The Chiefs are determined to break a long-standing Christchurch streak, seeking their first Super Rugby title since 2013.

