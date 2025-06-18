Clash of Titans: Jadeja vs Stokes in Upcoming India-England Test Series

The upcoming India-England Test series promises to be a scintillating contest featuring two of cricket's premier all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's Ben Stokes. The duo will lock horns in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Leeds, marking the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Ravindra Jadeja has consistently posed a challenge to England, amassing 1,031 runs with two centuries and capturing 70 wickets in 20 matches. In contrast, Ben Stokes has struggled against India, tallying 972 runs with a modest average but has been more effective with the ball, claiming 40 wickets.

Jadeja, with six dismissals of Stokes in their past encounters, presents a formidable challenge for the English all-rounder. The series is set to add more chapters to their on-field rivalry, as fans anticipate who will dominate this high-stake battle between two of cricket's finest performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)