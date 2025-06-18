Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Jadeja vs Stokes in Upcoming India-England Test Series

The India-England Test series features a thrilling showdown between top all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. With a history of fierce competition, this series marks a crucial start for ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The duo's performance could shape their teams' future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:12 IST
Clash of Titans: Jadeja vs Stokes in Upcoming India-England Test Series
Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. (Photo- @BCCI X and ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming India-England Test series promises to be a scintillating contest featuring two of cricket's premier all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's Ben Stokes. The duo will lock horns in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Leeds, marking the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Ravindra Jadeja has consistently posed a challenge to England, amassing 1,031 runs with two centuries and capturing 70 wickets in 20 matches. In contrast, Ben Stokes has struggled against India, tallying 972 runs with a modest average but has been more effective with the ball, claiming 40 wickets.

Jadeja, with six dismissals of Stokes in their past encounters, presents a formidable challenge for the English all-rounder. The series is set to add more chapters to their on-field rivalry, as fans anticipate who will dominate this high-stake battle between two of cricket's finest performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025