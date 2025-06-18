Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut: Leading the Charge for Indian Para Athletics

Kangana Ranaut, acclaimed actor and politician, has been named brand ambassador for the World Para Athletics Championships in India. Known for her influential roles and commitment, Ranaut aims to raise awareness for para athletes who showcase immense courage and determination on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:22 IST
Kangana Ranaut, the celebrated actor-turned-politician, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in New Delhi later this year.

Ranaut, who has delivered stellar performances in movies such as 'Fashion' and 'Queen', will take on a significant role as she represents Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in the Lok Sabha. She expressed her admiration for India's para athletes who consistently redefine boundaries with their remarkable achievements.

Devendra Jhajharia, PCI President and BJP leader, lauded Ranaut's passion and influence, highlighting her as an ideal ambassador for the championship that will bring together athletes from over 100 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

