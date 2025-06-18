Left Menu

Bumrah Bows Out: Prioritizes Fitness Over Captaincy in Test Series

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of consideration for test captaincy due to his ongoing back issues, prioritizing his health over leadership responsibilities. The BCCI has appointed Shubman Gill as the new test captain. Bumrah emphasizes the importance of managing his workload in long series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:04 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace fast bowler, has informed the BCCI that he does not wish to be considered for the test captaincy due to concerns over managing his back problems. With Bumrah prioritizing his fitness, Shubman Gill has been named captain after Rohit Sharma's withdrawal from the format.

Bumrah's decision comes ahead of a five-test series against England, starting Friday in Leeds. The 31-year-old discussed his workload with doctors and the BCCI, emphasizing the need to be strategic to avoid further injuries.

Bumrah, who led during Rohit Sharma's absence in Australia last year, has faced multiple back injuries, including surgery in 2023. He believes captaincy is unsuitable given his condition, as inconsistency in leadership could be detrimental to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

