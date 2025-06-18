Bumrah Bows Out: Prioritizes Fitness Over Captaincy in Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace fast bowler, has informed the BCCI that he does not wish to be considered for the test captaincy due to concerns over managing his back problems. With Bumrah prioritizing his fitness, Shubman Gill has been named captain after Rohit Sharma's withdrawal from the format.

Bumrah's decision comes ahead of a five-test series against England, starting Friday in Leeds. The 31-year-old discussed his workload with doctors and the BCCI, emphasizing the need to be strategic to avoid further injuries.

Bumrah, who led during Rohit Sharma's absence in Australia last year, has faced multiple back injuries, including surgery in 2023. He believes captaincy is unsuitable given his condition, as inconsistency in leadership could be detrimental to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)