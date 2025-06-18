Left Menu

Joe Root's Resolute Return: England's Cricketing Maverick Supports Stokes in Style

England's Joe Root expresses his commitment to supporting Test skipper Ben Stokes, reciprocating the support he once received from him. Root highlights the seamless transition to Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' approach, highlighting the nuanced strategies behind their dynamic style in the lead-up to the India series.

Joe Root (Photo: @root66/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Root, England's cricketing stalwart, has declared his dedication to supporting Test captain Ben Stokes, highlighting their bond forged during his captaincy period.

Root, who has been averaging 56.67 post-captaincy, sees scoring runs as the best way to repay Stokes's earlier support. Speaking on the team's environment under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum, Root emphasized the deeper strategies embedded in their aggressive playstyle termed 'Bazball.'

With an upcoming challenging series against India, Stokes will rely on Root's bat, crafted with vigor and intent, to bring triumph. Despite India's slightly revamped side, the intense competition promises high-octane matches, with key absences heightening excitement and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

