Left Menu

Kapil Dev's Unforgettable 1986 Triumph: India Conquers England

In 1986, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev guided his team to a monumental 2-0 Test series victory against England, marking India's biggest triumph on British soil. With standout performances from players like Dilip Vengsarkar and Chetan Sharma, this series underlined India’s emerging cricket prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:21 IST
Kapil Dev's Unforgettable 1986 Triumph: India Conquers England
Dilip Vengsarkar. (Photo- @ICC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 1986, Indian cricket emerged triumphant as Captain Kapil Dev led his team to a historic 2-0 Test series win against England, an unprecedented feat on foreign soil. This victory, overshadowed by the celebrated 1983 World Cup, highlighted the potential of Indian cricket during a time when Australia, England, and the West Indies dominated the sport.

India's victory at Lord's during the first Test was powered by Dilip Vengsarkar's stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 126*, and crucial wickets from Chetan Sharma and Maninder Singh. In the second Test at Leeds, Vengsarkar again shone with the bat, scoring 102*, while Roger Binny and Maninder Singh devastated the English batting lineup to clinch a 279-run victory.

Although the third Test at Birmingham ended in a draw, influential performances, particularly from Mohinder Amarnath and Chetan Sharma, cemented India's series win. Across the series, Vengsarkar's exceptional form led him to amass 360 runs, while Chetan Sharma's 16 wickets showcased the prowess India's bowling attack had developed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025