Kapil Dev's Unforgettable 1986 Triumph: India Conquers England

In 1986, Indian cricket emerged triumphant as Captain Kapil Dev led his team to a historic 2-0 Test series win against England, an unprecedented feat on foreign soil. This victory, overshadowed by the celebrated 1983 World Cup, highlighted the potential of Indian cricket during a time when Australia, England, and the West Indies dominated the sport.

India's victory at Lord's during the first Test was powered by Dilip Vengsarkar's stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 126*, and crucial wickets from Chetan Sharma and Maninder Singh. In the second Test at Leeds, Vengsarkar again shone with the bat, scoring 102*, while Roger Binny and Maninder Singh devastated the English batting lineup to clinch a 279-run victory.

Although the third Test at Birmingham ended in a draw, influential performances, particularly from Mohinder Amarnath and Chetan Sharma, cemented India's series win. Across the series, Vengsarkar's exceptional form led him to amass 360 runs, while Chetan Sharma's 16 wickets showcased the prowess India's bowling attack had developed.

