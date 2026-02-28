Left Menu

Trump Rallies in Texas: Economic Agenda and Political Maneuvering

In a rally in southern Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump promoted his economic and fossil fuel policies while remaining noncommittal on endorsing a Senate candidate. Trump's visit emphasized the importance of Hispanic voters in competitive districts for upcoming elections, highlighting a historic energy boom and urging votes for Republican success.

President Donald Trump visited southern Texas to advocate for his economic and fossil fuel initiatives, notably staying silent on endorsing any particular Republican candidate in the state's upcoming U.S. Senate primary. His trip aimed to engage key Hispanic voters in pivotal U.S. House districts ahead of the midterm elections.

At the rally, Trump celebrated a surge in fossil fuel production, crediting his policies for lower gasoline prices and improved economic growth. While pushing for Republican victories in the midterms, he expressed concerns about the potential impact on his agenda if the party loses control of Congress.

Despite hints, Trump refrained from endorsing a candidate in Texas' competitive Senate race, where incumbents face strong challenges. His campaign in Texas also highlighted efforts at redistricting to bolster Republican prospects in the state's Congressional races, amid mixed national approval ratings on the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

