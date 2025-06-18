Mumbai City FC's Quest for Redemption: A Pivotal Transfer Window

Mumbai City FC is gearing up for a vital summer as they aim to rebound from a difficult 2024-25 season. Despite their recent success, finishing sixth in the standings and a heavy defeat to Bengaluru FC highlighted issues that need addressing.

The club's attacking numbers dipped, scoring the fewest goals in three seasons. Adding to their woes, the loss of key players like Yoell van Nieff and Apuia disrupted their midfield balance, prompting the need for strategic reinforcements.

Efforts will also focus on bolstering the central defense, as the absence of their established partnership exposed vulnerabilities. As they enter the transfer window, Mumbai City FC looks to regain form and challenge for silverware once again.

