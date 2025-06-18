Kisik Lee Takes Helm of India's Recurve Archery Team Aiming for LA 2028 Glory

In a strategic move targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Republic of Korea's archery maestro, Kisik Lee, is slated to be appointed head coach of India's national recurve archery team. Lee, replacing fellow countryman Baek Woong Ki, who departed following accreditation issues for the 2024 Paris Olympics, brings decades of experience to the role.

The 67-year-old Lee is anticipated to take charge this August or September, working across both senior and junior recurve teams with the mission to finally earn an Olympic archery medal for India. Despite having a significant presence in Olympic archery events, Indian archers have yet to reach the Olympic podium.

Operating between New Delhi and a regional center in Sonepat, Lee is currently finalizing his contract. Kisik Lee, celebrated by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee in 2019, told World Archery: "My job is to train the athletes and the coaches - and the archers show good results in the process." His extensive career includes leading Australia to Olympic success and guiding US archers to over 300 World Cup medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)