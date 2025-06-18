Kohli's Exit: A Missing Icon in Test Cricket Rivalries
England captain Ben Stokes expresses regret over not facing Virat Kohli in upcoming Test series. Kohli's retirement marks an end of an era, depriving India of his competitive spirit. Stokes, who shares a competitive camaraderie with Kohli, acknowledges the impact of Kohli's absence on Test cricket's classic rivalry.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a notable shift in the realm of Test cricket, England captain Ben Stokes lamented the absence of India's erstwhile captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming blockbuster series. Describing the scenario as a 'shame', Stokes highlighted the loss of Kohli's determined spirit and combative nature, elements he believes are irreplaceable.
Kohli's retirement marks the conclusion of a glittering career, which had seen him score 9,230 runs across 123 matches, along with an impressive tally of 30 centuries. Just days after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Kohli's exit signals a period of transition for Indian cricket, now led by Shubman Gill.
Stokes, who shares a mutual respect with Kohli, noted that Kohli had become synonymous with the number 18 jersey. Both players, known for their competitive streak, have long exemplified the gladiatorial spirit of Test cricket, a format they both staunchly supported in an era increasingly dominated by shorter formats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marta back for Brazil after retirement and starts as captain in win over Japan
Shreyas Iyer: The Emerging Leader in Indian Cricket
The Mind Game Behind Virat Kohli's Retirement: Insights from Greg Chappell
Our batting order will be decided after intra-squad practice game along with 10-day camp: Shubman Gill
Unlocking a Stress-Free Retirement: The National Pension System