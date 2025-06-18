Kohli's Exit: A Missing Icon in Test Cricket Rivalries

In a notable shift in the realm of Test cricket, England captain Ben Stokes lamented the absence of India's erstwhile captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming blockbuster series. Describing the scenario as a 'shame', Stokes highlighted the loss of Kohli's determined spirit and combative nature, elements he believes are irreplaceable.

Kohli's retirement marks the conclusion of a glittering career, which had seen him score 9,230 runs across 123 matches, along with an impressive tally of 30 centuries. Just days after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Kohli's exit signals a period of transition for Indian cricket, now led by Shubman Gill.

Stokes, who shares a mutual respect with Kohli, noted that Kohli had become synonymous with the number 18 jersey. Both players, known for their competitive streak, have long exemplified the gladiatorial spirit of Test cricket, a format they both staunchly supported in an era increasingly dominated by shorter formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)