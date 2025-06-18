Left Menu

Kohli's Exit: A Missing Icon in Test Cricket Rivalries

England captain Ben Stokes expresses regret over not facing Virat Kohli in upcoming Test series. Kohli's retirement marks an end of an era, depriving India of his competitive spirit. Stokes, who shares a competitive camaraderie with Kohli, acknowledges the impact of Kohli's absence on Test cricket's classic rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:13 IST
Kohli's Exit: A Missing Icon in Test Cricket Rivalries
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a notable shift in the realm of Test cricket, England captain Ben Stokes lamented the absence of India's erstwhile captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming blockbuster series. Describing the scenario as a 'shame', Stokes highlighted the loss of Kohli's determined spirit and combative nature, elements he believes are irreplaceable.

Kohli's retirement marks the conclusion of a glittering career, which had seen him score 9,230 runs across 123 matches, along with an impressive tally of 30 centuries. Just days after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Kohli's exit signals a period of transition for Indian cricket, now led by Shubman Gill.

Stokes, who shares a mutual respect with Kohli, noted that Kohli had become synonymous with the number 18 jersey. Both players, known for their competitive streak, have long exemplified the gladiatorial spirit of Test cricket, a format they both staunchly supported in an era increasingly dominated by shorter formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025