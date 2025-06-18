Courtroom Clash: AITA Leadership Faces Legal Scrutiny

A cloud of controversy surrounds AITA President Anil Jain, who is seeking intervention from the Delhi High Court to annul the federation's 2024 elections—a move sparking discontent within the organization's Executive Committee. This latest twist comes amid allegations that Jain misused his position for personal gain, accusations he denies.

The court remains a central player in this ongoing drama, currently holding the election results under seal due to a petition challenging their validity, filed by notable players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja. Jain argues that appointing a Committee of Administrators would provoke international tensions and further complicate matters for AITA.

As the legal scrutiny plays out, inner factions of AITA clash over constitutional protocols. Criticism mounts against Jain for allegedly circumventing committee procedures. Meanwhile, the organization now faces the prospect of re-evaluating its governance and leadership strategies amidst heightened tensions and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)