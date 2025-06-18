England's Squad Announced for India's Opening Test: Crawley and Pope Retained

England has unveiled its lineup for the first Test against India, set to begin on June 20 at Headingley. In a move that resonates with the team's current form, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are confirmed as openers, followed by Ollie Pope at number three.

Despite speculation surrounding the inclusion of young talent Jacob Bethell, both Crawley and Pope retained their positions after making significant impacts in the previous Zimbabwe Test. Crawley stood out with a composed 124, while Pope capitalized on his momentum, showcasing his aggressive approach with a quickfire 171.

The lineup also features seasoned campaigners Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes, while Jamie Smith takes up the wicketkeeping role. England's pace attack will be spearheaded by Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue, with Shoaib Bashir offering spin. This match also marks the home debut for Brydon Carse. The opposition, India, comes prepared with a strong squad led by Shubman Gill, featuring players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

