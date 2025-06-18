England Pacer Brydon Carse Preps for High-Stakes Test Series Against India

England's Brydon Carse is gearing up for a challenging Test series against India, undeterred by the recent retirements of Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Carse believes that India still boasts significant depth in their cricketing talent despite the departure of these experienced players. In anticipation of the five-match series, Carse noted that England's bowling attack aims to exploit any inexperience in the Indian lineup, even as they themselves contend with an equally youthful bowling crew due to injuries.

The English fast bowler expressed readiness to adapt to different roles and conditions, confident in his ability to manage the added responsibility in the absence of veterans like James Anderson. Carse, who missed the Champions Trophy due to a toe injury, is set to take on an Indian team he describes as among the world's best and is eager to leverage this opportunity to elevate his game.

With high-profile fixtures such as the Ashes also on the horizon, Carse emphasized the importance of maintaining physical readiness throughout the grueling series. He stated that his main focus is ensuring his body is primed for each Test, taking each match as it comes. England's series against India marks a crucial period for the team, setting the stage for competitive cricket in the months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)