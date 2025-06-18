Madurai Panthers Withdraw Ball-Tampering Allegations Against Dindigul Dragons

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have officially retracted their ball-tampering allegations made against the Dindigul Dragons, led by R Ashwin, according to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Wednesday.

The initial accusation claimed that the Dragons used towels treated with chemicals during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on June 14 in Salem. However, following a review by the internal committee of the TNCA, the Panthers have decided to withdraw their complaint.

TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan emphasized that the complaint withdrawal was in the sport's best interest, ensuring the tournament's smooth operation while asserting that there was no intention to tarnish R Ashwin's reputation or that of the Dindigul Dragons or TNPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)