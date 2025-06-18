Left Menu

Heartbreak and Hope: India's Emotional Return to the Pitch

Rishabh Pant addresses the nation after a tragic plane crash, emphasizing India's unity and determination as they prepare for a crucial Test series against England. With new leadership under Shubman Gill, the team aims to bring joy to a heartbroken nation amid challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST
Heartbreak and Hope: India's Emotional Return to the Pitch
India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an emotional pre-match press conference, Team India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant addressed the media about the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 241 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Pant expressed the team's sorrow but reaffirmed their commitment to bring happiness to the nation through cricket.

The tragic incident involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff. The incident left only one survivor, Vishwas Kumar. As Team India heads to England for a series of matches from June to August 2025, Pant emphasized the players' resolve to uplift the country's spirits through their performance on the field.

With a new era dawning, India's Test team, led by young captain Shubman Gill, will face England without key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The squad aims to make a significant impact in the World Test Championship. Meanwhile, England's team, announced on Wednesday, retains much of their lineup from their recent Test against Zimbabwe, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opening the batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

