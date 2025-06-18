Velavan Senthilkumar Shines Bright at Asian Squash Championships 2025

India's Velavan Senthilkumar kept national pride intact by advancing to the quarterfinals at the Asian Squash Championships 2025. His decisive 3-0 triumph over Japan's Tomotaka Endo secured his position in the tournament's later stages.

Ranked 45th, Senthilkumar remains the sole Indian contender. His earlier 3-0 victory over China's Li Haizhen showed immense promise. However, compatriot Suraj Chand could not advance past the pre-quarterfinals after losing to Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran.

The women's singles matches saw similar setbacks for Indian players. Pooja Arthi Raghu, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Shameena Riaz all exited in earlier rounds, facing tough opponents from Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan.

