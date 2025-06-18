Left Menu

Velavan Senthilkumar Shines Bright at Asian Squash Championships 2025

Velavan Senthilkumar is India's hope at the Asian Squash Championships 2025, reaching the quarterfinals after a convincing win against Japan's Tomotaka Endo. Other Indian players, including Suraj Chand, Pooja Arthi Raghu, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Shameena Riaz, faced eliminations in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuching | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:55 IST
India's Velavan Senthilkumar kept national pride intact by advancing to the quarterfinals at the Asian Squash Championships 2025. His decisive 3-0 triumph over Japan's Tomotaka Endo secured his position in the tournament's later stages.

Ranked 45th, Senthilkumar remains the sole Indian contender. His earlier 3-0 victory over China's Li Haizhen showed immense promise. However, compatriot Suraj Chand could not advance past the pre-quarterfinals after losing to Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran.

The women's singles matches saw similar setbacks for Indian players. Pooja Arthi Raghu, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Shameena Riaz all exited in earlier rounds, facing tough opponents from Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan.

