West Bengal's Sporting Vision: A Leap Towards 2026

West Bengal's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Aroop Biswas, announced the establishment of eight sports academies as part of a sweeping effort to upgrade sports infrastructure across the state.

During a recent assembly session, Biswas highlighted a new modern academy in Jalpaiguri, constructed on 27 acres with an investment of Rs 50 crore. The minister urged cooperation with the Sports Authority of India to enhance talent identification, but assured that the state would proceed independently if necessary.

In response to a query from BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, Biswas confirmed that 22 members of the 2026 Santosh Trophy winning team from Bengal secured employment through state efforts. Emphasizing a commitment to support athletes, Biswas resonated with the rallying cry, 'Khela Hobe, 2026 e Khela Hobe.'

