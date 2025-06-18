Left Menu

India's Heartbreak in U-23 Friendly: A Tale of Late-Game Drama

The Indian men's U-23 team lost 2-3 to Tajikistan in an intense international friendly. Despite leading twice, India succumbed to two late goals in additional time. The match, part of preparations for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, saw Ayush Dev Chhetri receive a red card, reducing India to ten men.

Updated: 18-06-2025 23:06 IST
The Indian men's U-23 soccer team faced a tough 2-3 loss against Tajikistan during an international friendly at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda. The thrilling match concluded with a dramatic final act as Tajikistan netted twice during the six added minutes, dashing India's hopes.

Suhail Ahmed Bhat opened the score for India in the 34th minute. Ansor Khabibov brought Tajikistan level at the hour mark, but Parthib Gogoi reclaimed the lead for India in the 85th minute, setting the stage for a gripping end.

In a turn of events, late strikes by Muhammadiqbol Davlatov and Muhammadali Azizboev gave Tajikistan victory. India, already down a player after Ayush Dev Chhetri's red card, faced a challenging finish. These matches in Tajikistan are part of India's warm-up for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

