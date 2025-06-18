Manchester City Triumphs in Club World Cup Opener

Manchester City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a decisive 2-0 win over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday. The goals, courtesy of Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku, were scored in the first half in a game played at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

Manager Pep Guardiola made the bold decision to rest several of his starting players, including stars like Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias, for the midday match. Nonetheless, the team's second-string lineup quickly demonstrated their strength with Foden scoring within the first two minutes.

The match took a contentious turn when City was reduced to 10 men following Rico Lewis's straight red card. Lewis was dismissed for a dangerous tackle in the 88th minute, but City's lead remained unchallenged, ensuring their strong start in Group G.

(With inputs from agencies.)