Suspensions and Triumphs: Highlights from the Berlin Open

Aryna Sabalenka's match at the Berlin Open was paused due to slippery courts. Jessica Pegula lost to Liudmila Samsonova in a tight contest. Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarter-finals, securing a significant win. The tournament continues with notable performances from top-seeded players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:39 IST
The Berlin Open witnessed a temporary suspension of Aryna Sabalenka's match against Rebeka Masarova due to slippery court conditions. Sabalenka, already a set up, seemed unsettled by the decision, voicing her frustration with officials.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula had a disappointing day, losing to Liudmila Samsonova in a marathon three-hour match despite holding two match points. Samsonova's powerful serve proved crucial, as she fired 18 aces to Pegula's two.

Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur impressed with a commanding win over Jasmine Paolini, advancing to the quarter-finals. Jabeur, a former Wimbledon finalist, looks in great form as the London Grand Slam approaches.

