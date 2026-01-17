Left Menu

Manush Shah: Triumph on Home Turf Sparks New Chapter in Table Tennis Career

Indian table tennis star Manush Shah claimed a notable victory at the WTT Feeder event in Vadodara, achieving his career-best world singles ranking of 58. Competing on home soil for the first time in 11 months, Shah drew inspiration from local support, showcasing his progress and rising as a leading figure in Indian table tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:48 IST
Manush Shah: Triumph on Home Turf Sparks New Chapter in Table Tennis Career
Manush Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis player Manush Shah celebrated a significant milestone in his career, winning the WTT Feeder event in Vadodara and achieving a career-best world singles ranking of 58.

The tournament held special importance for Shah, as he competed on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, drawing both emotional and energising support from the local crowd. His experience reflects how he has translated intense overseas training into commendable performances on the global stage.

Shah's recent victory is just another compelling chapter in his career, which began its promise with him becoming one of India's top junior paddlers. He continues to make strides in international circuits, inspiring aspiring players in India's table tennis scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026