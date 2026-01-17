Manush Shah: Triumph on Home Turf Sparks New Chapter in Table Tennis Career

Indian table tennis player Manush Shah celebrated a significant milestone in his career, winning the WTT Feeder event in Vadodara and achieving a career-best world singles ranking of 58.

The tournament held special importance for Shah, as he competed on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, drawing both emotional and energising support from the local crowd. His experience reflects how he has translated intense overseas training into commendable performances on the global stage.

Shah's recent victory is just another compelling chapter in his career, which began its promise with him becoming one of India's top junior paddlers. He continues to make strides in international circuits, inspiring aspiring players in India's table tennis scene.

