Real Madrid Held to Draw in Xabi Alonso's Managerial Debut

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup during Xabi Alonso's managerial debut. Despite an early lead by Gonzalo Garcia, Real couldn't secure victory as Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves equalized. A missed penalty by Federico Valverde reflected Real's struggles in Miami's heat.

In a tense encounter in the Club World Cup, Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Al-Hilal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, marking Xabi Alonso's managerial debut. The fixture saw promising moments for the 15-time European champions but ultimately ended in stalemate.

Gonzalo Garcia, deputizing for the absent Kylian Mbappe, put Real Madrid ahead with an assured strike. However, Ruben Neves restored parity for Al-Hilal from the penalty spot before the break, as the Saudi side demonstrated solid defense and attacking spirit.

Despite a late penalty opportunity squandered by Federico Valverde, Real Madrid's performance was marred by fatigue and the challenging heat. Looking ahead, Real Madrid will face Pachuca, while Al-Hilal will confront Salzburg in a crucial battle for advancement to the knockout phase.

