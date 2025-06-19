Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Challenge Begins with Draw

Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid's coach began under intense scrutiny, culminating in a challenging 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup opener.

With key defenders missing, the squad's vulnerabilities were evident, tasking Alonso with transforming the team under immense pressure for instant results.

Alonso must quickly establish his tactics, balancing defensive solidity and attacking prowess, as Real Madrid pushes for success in a demanding footballing landscape.