Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Challenge Begins with Draw
Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid's coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal during their Club World Cup opener. Facing high expectations, Alonso contends with defensive challenges amid key player absences, as he strives to realize his vision with immediate success at a trophy-demanding club.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 04:00 IST
Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid's coach began under intense scrutiny, culminating in a challenging 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup opener.
With key defenders missing, the squad's vulnerabilities were evident, tasking Alonso with transforming the team under immense pressure for instant results.
Alonso must quickly establish his tactics, balancing defensive solidity and attacking prowess, as Real Madrid pushes for success in a demanding footballing landscape.
Advertisement