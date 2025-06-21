Left Menu

Unicorns Stampede Over Super Kings with Record-Breaking Run Chase

The San Francisco Unicorns claimed victory against the Super Kings with a stunning chase of 199 runs at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium. Finn Allen's explosive performance and Matthew Short's aggressive captaincy led them past Faf Du Plessis' century, maintaining their top position in the third season of the Cognizant Major League Cricket.

In a thrilling encounter at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium, the San Francisco Unicorns showcased a dominant performance, successfully chasing down a target of 199 runs, as confirmed by the Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) release. Anchored by stand-in skipper Matthew Short and a prolific Finn Allen, the Unicorns outdid a century effort by Faf Du Plessis.

The Super Kings' versatile bowling line-up struggled as the Unicorns' new openers compiled 117 runs in just 8.3 overs, setting the tone for the match. Star spinner Noor Ahmad was particularly impacted, conceding 50 runs in his four overs. Finn Allen not only led the batting chart but also became the highest run-scorer in MLC history.

While Allen's performance mirrored his previous record-breaking innings, it was Matthew Short who initiated the aggressive play, contributing a rapid 61 from 29 balls. His dismissal by Daryl Mitchell's strategic bowling did not deter the Unicorns' momentum. Allen and Fraser-McGurk ensured a smooth victory by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

