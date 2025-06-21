Aditi Ashok Battles Tough Conditions in Women's PGA Championship

Facing scorching heat and relentless winds, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok did not make the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finishing with a challenging 11-over 83 in her second round. It marked her first time shooting in the 80s in successive rounds during a Major.

The adverse conditions proved difficult for many competitors on the Fields Ranch East course, with only seven of 156 golfers managing to stay under par through the first two rounds. Despite the adversity, Jeeno Thitikul continued to shine, securing a lead by finishing a six-hour round with consecutive birdies.

In the hotly contested tournament, Jeeno Thitikul holds a firm position at the top, with Rio Takeda and Minjee Lee trailing. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson remains in the hunt for her first major title in over a decade, facing a crucial weekend ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)